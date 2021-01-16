Leflore Illustrated’s winter issue delivers what many of the magazine’s readers look forward to every year — the annual Wedding Registry.
The cover features one of the 2021 registry’s couples, Mr. and Mrs. Raines Clanton Cook. With Mr. Cook holding an umbrella, a drizzle doesn’t deter the couple from having a happy wedding day as they stop for a kiss in downtown Greenwood.
The registry also features the write-ups and photos of other Greenwood-area newlyweds.
The quarterly magazine is out today and is included in copies of the weekend edition of the Commonwealth mailed to home-delivery subscribers. Additional copies are available at the Commonwealth, the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce, the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau and other locations around town.
In keeping with a wedding theme, the winter issue includes a story about how a recent wedding helped to continue the revitalization of a 19th-century Leflore County home and a feature on Annette and Jimmy Smith, who reveal the secret to keeping their 50-year marriage strong.
Leflore Illustrated kicks off with a story that area sports fans are sure to enjoy. After a 16-year professional basketball career, Darius Rice — the nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice — is making his own mark at Mississippi Valley State University, where the football stadium bears his family name, as an assistant basketball coach.
There’s a profile on Minter City native Jack Kyle, executive director of the Mississippi Commission for International Cultural Exchange, and his extensive work in the arts. Kyle recently returned to his family home and remains passionate about the arts, with a focus on bringing more artistic offerings to Greenwood and the Delta.
Southern comfort food, such as steak, fish, shrimp, pork chops, potatoes and gumbo, is highlighted in a feature on Carroll County’s Hilltop Restaurant.
Staying in the hills of Carroll County, architect John Beard talks about his mid-century modern home. Beard recently completed his transition from the downtown office for Beard + Riser Architects PLLC to his home office, which is a corner of one of the guest rooms.
The winter issue includes a profile of Aldridge Jackson, better known as DJ Hollywood, who has his own style of spinning music.
In Just Ask a Kid, 8-year-old Carlei Williams says she wants to be a teacher when she grows up. Carlei is a two-time winner of the title Top Girl Scout Cookie Seller for her troop.
Food columnist Lee Ann Flemming writes about her love of shrimp — or what Bubba in the movie “Forrest Gump” calls “the fruit of the sea.” She shares a tasty recipe for Sister’s Famous Shrimp Dip.
There are also multiple event photo pages and two columns. One of the columns is by Commonwealth Editor and Publisher Tim Kalich, who writes about the new artwork in his office created by his grandsons, ages 5, 3 and 1. The column featured on The Back Page is by Main Street Greenwood Executive Director Brantley Snipes, who writes about what “a big win in preservation” really means.
•Contact Ruthie Robison at 581-7235 or rrobison@gwcommonwealth.com.
