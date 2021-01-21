A Vaiden man died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 51 just south of the Montgomery County-Carroll County line.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the accident at about 10:40 a.m.
Montarius Banks, 24, a passenger riding in the front seat of a vehicle being driven by Roman Stiffic, died at the scene from his injuries. Banks was not wearing a seat belt, Highway Patrol Sgt. Ronnie Shive said.
Stiffic, 30, of Vaiden, was driving southbound in a Chevrolet Malibu when he attempted to pass another vehicle and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Titan being driven by Marquis Grantham of Grenada, Shive said.
Grantham, 45, was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with severe injuries. As of Wednesday morning, he was in good condition, according to UMMC spokeswoman Ruth Cummins.
Stiffic was flown to a hospital in Memphis, but no information on his condition was available.
Glenn Edwards, 20, of Vaiden, a rear passenger in Stiffic’s vehicle, sustained minor injuries. He was taken to Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
Edwards was in stable condition Wednesday, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman.
The accident remains under investigation.
