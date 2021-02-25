Itta Bena Alderman Darrick Hart directed a racial slur toward some of his fellow Black board members during a meeting this week that left them fuming.
During a contentious argument Tuesday about the location for a civil rights ceremony, Hart, who represents Ward 3, used the word “n*****” to describe board members who disagreed with him. All five members of the board are Black.
“That’s just my slang; that’s just my way of talking,” Hart said Wednesday afternoon, adding that he does not find the word profane or offensive.
The board was discussing “Breaking Bread: Itta Bena Mississippi During the Civil Rights Movement,” an event scheduled for Thursday morning. Following the heated discussion, the aldermen voted 3-2 Tuesday to allow the event to be held in the Brazil Center.
At the meeting, the board again heard from Shannon Bowden, a speech communications instructor at Mississippi Valley State University, who is planning “Breaking Bread.” The gathering was to highlight the city’s role in the fight for racial equality.
When Bowden mentioned that the event would take place in the Brazil Center, board members disagreed on whether that was safe. Jo Ann Purnell of Ward 1 and Johnnie Riley of Ward 2 said they were uncomfortable holding it indoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hart, a backer of the event, jumped in and called this sort of argument a major problem with the city.
“You know what, Dr. Bowden? I am glad you are witnessing this here right here, because this is why Itta Bena is in the shape it’s in,” Hart said. “They don’t want to help nobody; that’s why nobody wants to help them. … We never will bridge the gap because you have these stupid n*****s on this board that don’t know how to bridge the gap.”
“Excuse me, Mr. Hart,” Purnell said after Hart’s remark.
“If the shoe fits, put it on!” Hart said.
“You cannot use that language,” Purnell said.
“Don’t tell me what I can’t do!” Hart responded.
“That’s right, but you cannot,” Purnell said. “That’s disrespectful, and you cannot keep calling people n*****s.”
Riley said she also objected to name-calling.
“I’m not stupid. I’m not ignorant because I disagree with some things,” she said. “We are going to live in this world, we going to agree on things, and some things we are not going to agree on, but we don’t have to call each other names to do that. We should be able to handle that in a pretty orderly manner.”
On Wednesday, Hart said he was “not apologetic at all” and said his comment was not directed at Riley or Purnell specifically.
In 2019, before the pandemic, the aldermen approved holding “Breaking Bread” inside the center, but after the virus started to spread, the board voted to move the event outdoors.
On Tuesday, when Bowden mentioned holding it indoors, Purnell raised concerns about the risk of COVID-19, adding that she will not be able to attend because she will be receiving her second dose of the vaccine.
Purnell and Riley said Tuesday was the first time they had heard the event was being moved back indoors.
Reginald Freeman, alderman for Ward 4, estimated that with social distancing in place, 35 people could safely gather in the center. He said more people were present when Brandon Presley, the Northern District public service commissioner, spoke there about the city’s troubled electricity service.
Freeman and Bowden said weather is a concern for Thursday’s event because electrical cords will be needed.
Mayor J.D. Brasel said he was worried that if the Brazil Center hosts the event, people may expect other sites, such as basketball courts and parks, to start opening as well. Freeman said he thinks the citizens will recognize the difference between holding an event to honor heritage and opening recreational sites.
Riley was still hesitant, saying, “I just cannot agree with it, and I’m not going to agree with it.”
Bowden said she will take many precautions, including providing masks, wipes and hand sanitizer as well as enforcing social distancing and broadcasting the event on social media.
Early in the argument, Hart, who is scheduled to speak during “Breaking Bread,” expressed support for holding the event.
“Keep in mind she has taken all the necessary precautions,” he said. “The ones that are fearful that they might catch COVID or whatever don’t need to attend; she has social media.”
Although all on the board agreed the idea and themes of the event are important, Riley said the main issue is safety.
“It ain’t nothing personal; I’m just thinking about ... People are dying from this stuff. This stuff is serious,” Riley said.
Before Bowden left, Hart said the argument was offensive to the Black culture in Itta Bena.
“It’s sad that out of all this Black History Month and all the Black people suffering that Martin Luther King would see what’s going on now,” he said.
Riley said that comment was uncalled for, especially since she said she has a family history with the civil rights movement.
“You can’t tell me nothing about Martin Luther King when my mother was at the church when they bombed it,” Riley said. “What are you talking about? My auntie went to jail!”
Hart asked why the aldermen’s meetings aren’t virtual if COVID-19 is such a concern. Brasel responded that this is hypocritical of Hart since the alderman has advocated letting citizens sit in the audience during board meetings at the height of the pandemic.
Hart said he was happy that Brasel and Alderwoman-at-large Mildred Miller, who did not speak much during the discussion, were not running again in the upcoming election.
Hart is running unopposed.
At one point, Bowden suggested that everyone take a moment to pray, but the argument continued.
Since MVSU will have a large presence at “Breaking Bread,” Purnell asked whe-ther it could be moved to the campus. Both Bowden and Freeman said no, adding that the purpose of the event is to celebrate Itta Bena’s history.
After nearly 30 minutes of debate, the board voted 3-2 to allow the event to take place inside the Brazil Center. Riley and Purnell voted no.
Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com.
