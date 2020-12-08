Paul Brown is known throughout the community for the many hats he wears, but perhaps his most unusual one is a toque blanche, better known as a chef’s hat, that one could wear at the Viking Cooking School.
Brown, 37, is a Greenwood native and Pillow Academy alum. He is a registered nurse, an organist and a choir director. With the little time he can find, he also teaches cooking classes at the Viking school on Howard Street.
“I have always enjoyed cooking. I have never been to culinary school, but I have been cooking my whole life,” he said, right after purchasing a large soup pot that he said he has had his eye on.
Brown said he was, coincidentally, at Greenwood Market Place with a grocery cart full of ingredients when Kimberly Gnemi, general manager of the cooking school, approached him and said that he would be a perfect addition to the teaching staff.
It was not long after this that Brown was flipping and frying a whole menu, teaching people from Mississippi to Israel all the wonders of the kitchen.
The delicious food is one thing, but for Brown he said the most rewarding experience is seeing students who come in nervous about their skills leave with confidence that they can tame the kitchen.
“People come in and think it is going to be this really intimidating stuff that they would never be able to do at home by themselves. But at the end of the class, they are like, ‘Oh gosh, I can do this. This is not complicated. I just needed someone to show me how to do it,’” he said. “We have some French classes where we are stuffing beef tenderloin or catching things on fire, maybe making homemade pasta, ravioli or tortellini — stuff people would never try to take on by themselves at home. Then they come to the class and go, ‘I can totally do this. This is not hard at all.’”
And this passion, skill and expertise of cooking becomes particularly prominent whenever he and his family — his husband, Forrest Hodge, and son, Brendan Pernell — head out to get dinner at a restaurant.
“We’re a little pickier with what we order off a menu somewhere, because it’s like if I’m going to pay for a meal somewhere, I want it to be something that either I can’t do myself, or I can’t do it as well myself,” he said.
For the family, eating out is unusual because most the time they work as a unit to create their meals.
“Forrest likes to get in there and help, especially during the holidays,” Brown said, mentioning that is one of the more active times for the kitchen.
And as one might imagine, the home of a cooking instructor can be quite a popular place during the holidays. With the first leg of this culinary season in the rear-view mirror, Brown is looking ahead to the future, despite being on a diet.
“You finally spend a week getting over the horrible things you ate at Thanksgiving, and now it’s time to start meal prepping and getting things ready for Christmas.”
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com.
