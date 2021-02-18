Greenwood city leaders are concerned that they can’t reclaim old bricks from a dilapidated building in order to recoup some of the city’s expenses for the building’s planned demolition.
In a meeting Tuesday held over Zoom due to continued icy road conditions, the City Council voted to accept a $27,500 bid from McNeer Construction to demolish the old Delta Feed Co. building on Main Street.
The south side of the Delta Feed building collapsed in April after a portion of the building’s roof, rotted by water, gave way. The building, which once housed the Delta Feed & Seed business, had stood in Greenwood since the late 1890s.
The council voted in November to have the building demolished since it was considered a menace to the public’s health and safety.
Several council members expressed concern that the city would not be able to keep the bricks from the building.
Both Mayor Carolyn McAdams and City Attorney Don Brock said that according to state law, the owner of a building — in this case, Jenifer Jones Houston — also own materials remaining after demolition, even though the city paid for the demolition.
Council President Ronnie Stevenson and Ward 2’s Johnny Jennings both said that the old bricks could be sold for a considerable amount of money to help finance the demolition.
“Those bricks are worth thousands of dollars,” Stevenson said.
Jennings, who owns various properties throughout town, said the bricks from the Delta Feed building probably could be resold for around $20,000.
Ward 6’s David Jordan said the city should have the bricks following the demolition.
“If we’re going to pay for the demolition, then the material that is being demolished ought to go to the ones who pay for it,” he said. “If not, then whoever owns it now should pay for all of (the demolition).”
McAdams said that based on council members’ experience voting on demolitions, they should know that the city has never owned the materials of demolished buildings, and the same is true for the Delta Feed building.
After the meeting, Jennings said council members are looking for ways to recoup the cost of the demolition, since the money is coming from the taxpayers.
In other business, Brandice Brown, a performing arts teacher at Amanda Elzy High School, asked if the city could provide $500 for the third annual Black History Month Parade.
Brown, who launched the annual parade beginning in February 2019, said its goal is to preserve the history and culture of the African American community in Greenwood and inspire the city’s youth “to realize their potential and their purpose.”
The $500 Brown is requesting would go toward insurance and also for food to be served at a celebration in Whittington Park following the parade.
Stevenson said that since many people request financial support from the city, the most the city can donate is $250 if the organization is not already in the city’s budget. He told Brown that the city would vote on a resolution in its March 2 meeting to give Brown $250.
This year’s Black History Month parade, originally scheduled for a Saturday in February, has been pushed back to March 13 because of this week’s winter storm, Brown said. The parade will start at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church and end at Broad Street Park.
