A man sought by Scott County authorities and wanted for grand larceny is believed to have stolen items from multiple counties, including Carroll County.
Moses McLaurin fled from Scott County narcotics agents Thursday when they tried to serve him with a felony arrest warrant, according to a Facebook post by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.
A search of property near McLaurin’s Scott County residence led to the discovery of items stolen from multiple counties, including Carroll. The total value of the stolen goods was nearly $300,000, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.
Some of those recovered items have since been returned to the owners.
Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said McLaurin is facing charges in connection with a burglary of a hunting camp along Mississippi 35, north of Vaiden, last month. A refrigerator, a bed and a washer and dryer were some of the items stolen, Walker said.
Authorities also believe that McLaurin is connected with two other burglaries that occurred in the county last month, in which similar items were stolen.
McLaurin is considered “extremely dangerous,” Walker said.
Representatives of sheriffs’ departments in counties where McLaurin is believed to have stolen items met together last month to formulate a plan to arrest him, Walker said.
It’s believed that McLaurin used different rental vehicles from Enterprise Rent-A-Car at the Jackson airport and traveled within a 300-mile radius of that location, the sheriff said. It’s also believed the suspect fabricated false titles to some equipment, such as tractors and trailers, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.
Those who may have purchased goods from McLaurin are urged to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 601-469-1511. Those with information on his whereabouts may call the Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.