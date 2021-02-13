The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board has approved the use of two district fields by the Mississippi Valley State University football team.
At a special called meeting Friday afternoon, the board voted unanimously to allow the Delta Devils the use of both the Greenwood Middle School and Greenwood High School practice fields on Garrard Avenue.
Because of COVID-19, MVSU’s season was moved from the fall to the spring. Its first game is scheduled for Feb. 27 at Jackson State.
Dianthia Ford-Kee, the university’s director of athletics, wrote in a letter that the team needs alternative places to practice because of anticipated rainy weather.
“We feel that these fields will benefit our team the best because it has enough room to accommodate all of the players and adequate space for equipment,” the letter reads.
According to the request, about 70 football players will be practicing on the fields two or three times a week.
“Safety is our top priority and we assure you that MVSU is taking all precautions to adhere to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” Ford-Kee wrote.
Earlier, the board participated in an hourlong discussion with Carolyn Willis, vice president for education programs of the Delta Health Alliance, a nonprofit organization that aims to improve access to health services and expand educational opportunities in the region.
According to Willis, Delta Health Alliance is seeking a partnership with the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District as well as several other entities in Leflore County.
Willis said that the partnership would help introduce programs to the public school district through various types of grants and funding.
The board took no action.
Dr. Mary Brown, the district’s superintendent, said she would be meeting with the organization again next week and bring more information to the board afterward.
