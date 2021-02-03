The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board has approved participation in spring athletics.
During the board’s Tuesday night meeting, the trustees voted 3-2 to participate in such activities as baseball, softball and track and field. These sports are scheduled to start in March.
Board President Samantha Milton and board member Jackie Cooper-Lewis were the two who voted in opposition.
Dr. Ro’Shaun Bailey, the board’s vice president and a former athlete in the district, made the motion to move forward with spring sports, adding that they are “subject to the proper safety protocols put in place as it relates to COVID-19.” Dr. Kalanya Moore, the board’s secretary, seconded it.
At its work session last month, the board reviewed some safety procedures that include heightened cleaning and social distancing when possible.
Earlier in the school year, the board did not move forward to participate in fall sports, such as football, but later did vote to participate in winter sports, such as basketball.
In other business:
• The board also voted to provide parents the option to participate in a program focusing on teen pregnancy prevention.
According to Likisha Coleman, the assistant superintendent, “Delta Futures” is a program open to all from sixth through 12th grades that provides students, including pregnant and parenting teens, resources needed to complete their education.
The resolution provides the opportunity to notify parents of the group and services aimed at reducing teen pregnancy, teen births and sexually transmitted disease.
Board member Magdalene Abraham asked whether the program provided any recommendations regrading abortion. She was told that it did not.
The board then approved the motion unanimously.
• Dr. Mary Brown, the district’s superintendent, congratulated those who earned teacher, employee and principal of the year in different schools and throughout the district.
The district teacher of the year was Nichole Bishop from Leflore County High School. The district principal of the year was Davis Elementary School’s Kourtney Bush.
• For an hour before the regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the board held a closed-door discussion on the proposed school bond issue. Kelvin Pulley, the board’s attorney, said no action was taken. The board again went into executive session after its meeting to discuss personnel matters.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.