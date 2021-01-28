Dr. Jerryl Briggs Sr., president of Mississippi Valley State University, has been named one of the Ten Most Dominant Historically Black Colleges and Universities Leaders of 2021, according to a nonprofit educational organization.
The HBCU Campaign Fund’s Ten Most Dominant HBCU Leaders Award & Class is an annual national recognition that was created by the HBCU Campaign Fund, a nonprofit that advocates for HBCUs and minority-serving institutions.
“I am honored and thankful for this recognition,” Briggs said. “The service we provide to our students is vital, and it is the job of the entire campus community to ensure that our students receive the best education possible. Individually we are good, but together we’re great. Mississippi Valley State University is truly in motion.”
As the eighth president of MVSU, Briggs helped reestablish the university college model, which improved the university retention rate by 10% for fall 2014 and 12% for fall 2015.
He also solidified a partnership with FedEx Logistics, a FedEx Corp. subsidiary, to launch its HBCU Program, making MVSU the prototype as the program’s first HBCU partner. The partnership included opening a FedEx Logistics satellite office on the school’s campus staffed with MVSU students. In addition to the pay and work experience, the students are also eligible to receive full benefits and tuition assistance while they are in school, with the potential for full-time employment upon graduation.
Briggs has also prioritized campus safety and infrastructure to complete a $500,000 outdoor lighting project and upgrades to the university’s video surveillance system. The lighting project entailed LED retrofitting of 516 exterior light fixtures to address safety concerns, lighting quality and energy consumption. As part of the surveillance system updates, 346 cameras were added to the interior or exterior of university buildings.
According to HBCU Campaign Fund’s president and CEO, Demetrius Johnson Jr., the fourth selected group of leaders has “proven their responsibilities for shaping policies, changing perspectives and making decisions that affect millions of individuals in the higher education space, and the daily needs of what an HBCU or minority-serving institution contributes.”
Joining Briggs on this year’s list of chancellors and presidents are Wayne A.I. Frederick (Howard University), David Kwabena Wilson (Morgan State University), Jimmy R. Jenkins (Livingstone College), Glenda B. Glover (Tennessee State University), Kent J. Smith Jr. (Langston University), Adena Williams Loston (St. Philip’s College), M. Christopher Brown II (Kentucky State University), Brenda Allen (Lincoln University, Pennsylvania) and Leroy Staggers (Morris College).
