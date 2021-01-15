Mississippi Valley State University’s project to document the civil rights movement in Itta Bena has steadily progressed.
On Thursday, Itta Bena Alderman Reginald Freeman and Lance Hendrix, a representative of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, marked a location by the turnoff on Mississippi 7 South, by Leflore County High School, for a historical marker that will commemorate the civil rights march that passed through Itta Bena more than 50 years ago.
“Today just generated even more of a spike in my spirit. My spirit was touched,” said Shannon Bowden, a speech communications instructor at MVSU who is spearheading the project.
“It’s exciting to see these things come together,” she said.
In July, the Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area awarded MVSU a $24,500 grant to allow the university to fund the project “Breaking Bread: Itta Bena During the Civil Rights Movement.”
Bowden, along with students within MVSU’s mass communications department, have worked on the project, which includes a documentary featuring interviews with civil rights activists as well as the addition of historical markers.
Bowden said there are three sites in Itta Bena that are significant to the civil rights movement:
• The old downtown jail, where civil rights activists were incarcerated and jam-packed together. Bowden said the jail was referred to as “the caboose” since it resembled the last car on a train.
• Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, which was used as a voter registration site and was later set on fire.
• The turnoff on Mississippi 7 South, where civil rights activists participating in the 1966 March Against Fear protest passed through Itta Bena en route to Yazoo City to protest racism in the Delta.
By the end of this month, the jail marker and the march marker should be installed, Bowden said.
The third marker should be installed prior to Feb. 25, when a ceremony will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the L.T. Brazil Center to celebrate the end of the project.
Bowden said the students’ documentary will premiere and a march through downtown Itta Bena will also be held.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com
