Greenwood Leflore Hospital has been told that it is going to start getting shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to help in the campaign to inoculate the general public against the disease.
But it doesn’t yet know how many doses it will receive or when they will be coming.
In the meantime, hospital officials have been formulating their plan to implement the distribution once the vaccines arrive. Currently the strategy calls for a drive-through setup at the hospital as well as the possibility of establishing vaccination points at community-based locations.
A lot of what they are able to do, officials say, will depend on how large a supply of vaccines the hospital is allocated. The hospital received a supply of the Moderna vaccine early during Mississippi’s vaccination rollout, but those were reserved for employees. Currently in Leflore County, vaccines are available by appointment at a drive-through facility operated at the Mississippi State Department of Health at Florewood Park as well as at Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies.
So far, about a third of the county’s adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine.
The Greenwood hospital is expecting to receive both the Moderna vaccine, which requires two shots, as well as the single-dose serum made by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).
On Tuesday, Mississippi opened up the vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older.
Although COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped off significantly, Jason Studley, CEO of Greenwood Leflore Hospital, said it will continue to keep operational the intensive care unit it created last year solely for treating patients with the respiratory disease.
Earlier this month, the Greenwood hospital went almost a week without any patients in the 14-bed unit. On Tuesday morning, it was treating two patients, both of whom were on ventilators to help them breathe, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman.
When the patient census is low, nurses and other staff members who normally work in the COVID-19 unit are shifted to other areas of the hospital, Studley said.
Should there be another surge of cases, as there was in January, the hospital can quickly transfer those resources back to the unit, he said.
Studley cautioned that the community should remain vigilant about the virus even as vaccination numbers rise and infection numbers fall. “All indicators are very positive. We’re excited by the numbers, but we don’t want people to relax too quickly on the masking or the social distancing.”
