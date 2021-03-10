The Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man last week.
On Tuesday, March 2, around 10:45 p.m., deputies received a call about a shooting at Williamsburg Apartments located east along U.S. 82 just outside of Greenwood, Sheriff Ricky Banks said.
The victim, Larry Staples Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene, Coroner Debra Sanders said.
Another individual was shot, though he has since been released from Greenwood Leflore Hospital, Banks said.
The sheriff declined to provide other details regarding the shooting, saying the investigation is ongoing.
Staples’ death is the fourth reported homicide to have occurred in Leflore County this year.
Those with information on the shooting may call CrimeStoppers to provide an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.