Crystal Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has returned to the list of Mississippi’s long-term care facilities with a COVID-19 outbreak after one of its residents tested positive for the virus.
The facility was one of two Greenwood nursing homes included on the list released late Friday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
According to the Health Department’s criteria, a single confirmed COVID-19 infection in a resident or more than one infection in employees or staff in a 14-day period constitutes an outbreak.
Earlier this year, Crystal Rehab had experienced one of the worst outbreaks in the state. Over a two-month period, the 110-bed nursing saw at least 75 residents become infected and 17 die from the virus. At some point, at least 28 of its employees had also tested positive for the illness.
The facility had been virus-free, however, since the middle of June.
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to the respiratory disease, since their residents are older or in poor health. Residents of these facilities account for about 40% of Mississippi’s 2,585 COVID-19 deaths, although their share of the death count has been declining in recent weeks.
Riverview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center was the only other nursing home in Greenwood with an active outbreak.
Riverview reported to the Department of Health that one additional employee but no additional residents had tested positive for the virus for the week ending Thursday. During the current outbreak, which is now nine weeks long, 18 residents at Riverview have tested positive, two of whom have died. Fifteen employees have also tested positive.
On Monday, Mississippi reported only 242 new cases and one new death from COVID-19. Even though the state has seen its daily infection numbers coming down, Monday’s low count was probably attributed to the long Labor Day weekend, with less of the normal reporting occurring during the holiday.
For the week ending Saturday, Mississippi ranked as the eighth highest in the nation, averaging 2.14 new cases daily per 10,000 residents, according to data tracked by the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown School of Public Health
Leflore County ranked 40th out of the state’s 82 counties, averaging 1.77 new cases daily per 10,000 residents.
