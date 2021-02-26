If you were scrambling to look for a weekend read, fear no more — the 35th annual edition of Profile is included in Friday’s paper.
The distribution of the special section was postponed by a day because of a weather-related delay in delivery.
The annual publication seeks to cast a positive light on the Greenwood community by profiling people and organizations, and this year’s theme, “Silver Lining: Finding it in a Pandemic,” is no different.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted life in Greenwood since last year, people have persevered and risen to the occasion.
Within the edition’s 88 colorful pages are stories of people and institutions who are making the most out of the unprecedented pandemic, such as performing artists who find new ways to play, businesses that have had to adapt, churches that continue to provide worship services and teachers who have confronted the challenge of online instruction, among others.
“When we plan the Profile edition each year, we look for the success stories. We want to tell about the people and institutions that make Greenwood and the surrounding area special. They are there not just in good times but in rough ones, too,” said Tim Kalich, the Commonwealth’s editor and publisher. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought lots of difficulties, but as this edition shows, our community has risen to the challenge.”
Also included in this year’s edition are:
• A profile of Herman Perkins, manager of Century Funeral Home and this year’s Community Service Award Winner. The award comes with a $1,000 donation made by the Commonwealth to a charity of Perkins’ choice, which will be St. Francis of Assisi School.
• Profiles of Robert Collins, a Leflore County supervisor; Clinton Gatewood, Greenwood High School’s football coach; Dr. Kathie Stromile Golden, a Mississippi Valley State University administrator; Wade Litton, CEO of Wade Inc.; Moss Melton, an attorney; Katie Mills, executive director of the Museum of the Mississippi Delta; Samantha Milton, school board president and cancer survivor; and Jane Moss, Viking Range’s chief financial officer.
• A look into hospice care at North Sunflower and the resilience of health care workers at Greenwood Leflore Hospital amid the pandemic.
• A look at Delta Streets Academy’s plans for expansion.
• An update on Express Grain’s evolving business.
• An examination of how the filming of the TV series “Women of the Movement” is contributing to the Greenwood area’s economy.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.