The seven members of the Greenwood City Council have all agreed to kick in money from their wards’ street rehabilitation funds for the repavement of the alley between Fulton and Main streets, which runs parallel to Washington and Market streets.
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to contribute $12,950 each to mill and repair the alley.
Mayor Carolyn McAdams said businesses along that alley have had problems with flooding whenever it rains because there’s no storm drain to divert water.
The alley had already been included on the list of streets to be repaved under the city’s rehabilitation project, and the project cost of about $90,650 would go toward Ward 3. However, McAdams said each of the seven wards should contribute funds to repave the alley since downtown is a significant part of the city for everyone.
The city received $6.3 million in bond funds in December of last year. Earlier this month, the council approved a $4.3 million bid from Gregory Companies LLC for the repavement project.
Karl Grubb of Willis Engineering, the city’s engineer for the project, said the contractor should be settled in Greenwood within three weeks and will then start to repave the streets, beginning in Ward 5, then visiting Ward 6, Ward 7 and then Wards 1 through 4.
In other business:
• Havis Glover of Milwaukee Tool updated the council about new happenings within the company.
Earlier this month, the council approved Milwaukee Tool’s request to expand its facility at 1003 Sycamore Ave., which it leases from the city, by about 6,000 square feet.
Glover said the company is working around the clock and within its three shifts has about 1,000 employees, including temporary workers.
• Ward 6’s David Jordan complained again about trash in his ward that continues to pile up.
Due to past COVID-19 infections among the city’s trash truck drivers, who then need to quarantine themselves, the city has had delays in picking up trash throughout its five routes.
Susan Bailey, director of Public Works, said her department is having trouble hiring two more trash truck drivers.
Jordan said that wasn’t an excuse. McAdams responded that those applying to drive trash trucks must have commercial driver’s licenses.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.