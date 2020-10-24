Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church is gearing up for its annual Spaghetti Supper, a fall tradition that raises money for the church’s youth.
Because of COVID-19, there will be no Halloween carnival and bingo game this year.
The event will be drive-through only. All plates will be available for takeout/curb service on West Church Street, by the church’s Parish Hall, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Tickets are $10 for a plate and can be purchased on the day of the event.
The church’s youth members are excited for the upcoming event.
“The sauce has the best flavor, and the Parmesan cheese makes it phenomenal,” said Jack Stuckey.
Kittrell Smith — whose parents, Daniel and Lauren Smith, lead the cooking effort — said, “I like the meatballs with the spaghetti.”
Louis Brown agreed. “The best part of the spaghetti is the meatballs.”
Mason Martin said he enjoys helping out at the event.
“My favorite part about the Spaghetti Supper is passing out plates, meeting new people and eating spaghetti,” he said.
For more information, call the church’s office at 453-3980.
