Leflore County teachers and others who work in child care will be able to receive free drive-through COVID-19 testing Thursday.
Tests will be conducted from noon to 7 p.m. at the Leflore County Health Department at 2600 Browning Road.
In Carroll County, similar testing will be done from noon to 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Carroll County Health Department at 7225 Mississippi 17.
Any kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers, staff, school administrators and child care workers of Mississippi licensed child care facilities can be tested regardless of whether they show symptoms or have had close contact with someone positive for the virus, the Mississippi State Department of Health said in a statement.
Anyone wanting to be tested must receive an appointment by completing an online questionnaire at covidschedule.umc.edu.
School nurses can also obtain free N-95 masks.
“Be sure to bring school identification or confirmation on school or district letterhead that you are a school nurse. Masks are distributed at these locations only on the scheduled days,” the Mississippi State Department of Health website states.
Testing and masks are also available daily by appointment at the testing site in Jackson at the West Street Farmer’s Market. Testing hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
