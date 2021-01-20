Construction on a 25-unit downtown Greenwood apartment complex designed for low-income residents should start sometime in April, according to the project organizer.
Clarence Chapman, president of Chartre Consulting, an Oxford-based developer, told the Greenwood City Council on Tuesday that the complex, which will be located in a former warehouse at 607 George St., “will be a good addition to downtown.”
Chapman said he approached Mayor Carolyn McAdams a year ago and asked her if there were any large, old buildings in the city he could acquire to provide housing and get historic preservation tax credits.
Twelve of the units will be two-bedroom apartments of about 1,200 square feet each, and 13 units will be three-bedroom units of about 1,500 square feet each, Chapman said.
One of the residents of the complex will be a residential manager, said David Kelly, a designer and land-planner for the project.
The complex will also feature a community center, a fenced-in outdoor play area for children, storage for residents and a parking lot.
“Everything you would see in three to four acres in a community is all contained inside this one building. So it’s pretty unique in that respect,” Kelly said.
Construction is expected to cost $3.5 million, and residents should be able to lease apartments later this year, Chapman said.
No figures for monthly rent were discussed.
Also Tuesday, City Attorney Don Brock provided each council member with a letter he sent to Suddenlink officials about Greenwood customers losing access to four channels that were dropped due to an ongoing dispute between Suddenlink and Cox Media Group.
Suddenlink customers in the Greenville-Greenwood market lost access to the local ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC channels earlier this month after Cox, which owns the television stations, and Suddenlink failed to reach a deal on fees paid to Cox.
Brock’s letter to Suddenlink officials reminded them that the cable company’s franchise agreement with the city runs until March 31, 2026, meaning it has to adhere to numerous clauses that have since been breached.
Brock listed several examples of breaches of the franchise agreement, including the dropping of four channels that aired local programing, the failure to give 30 days’ notice about the elimination of the channels and the lack of a local Suddenlink office to address customer service issues.
Brock concludes the letter urging a Suddenlink representative to get in contact with McAdams.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
