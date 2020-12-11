A former Mississippi Valley State University band director will receive a state honor posthumously on Saturday.
The late Russell Boone will be inducted into the Magnolia Band Directors Association’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony held via Zoom beginning at 4 p.m., the association said in an announcement.
Boone, who died in September at the age of 99, was MVSU’s band director from 1960 to 1972.
He also served as chair of the Fine Arts department and taught full time before retiring from the university in 1987.
In 1965, under Boone’s leadership, MVSU’s band became the first from a historically black college or university to perform in the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California. In addition to performing at that parade again in 1968, the band played for the Mississippi governor’s inaugural parade in 1968 and for President Richard Nixon’s inaugural parade in 1972.
Other Mississippians to be inducted into the Hall of Fame are James Stamps, who served as a band director for several high schools in the Delta; Samuel Griffin, who served as band director at Alcorn State University; and Edward Duplessis Jr., who served in various band roles while working for Jackson State University.
The Magnolia Band Directors Association, founded in 1960, is an organization of African American and minority instrumental music educators serving the student-musicians of Mississippi. In addition to the Hall of Fame, it hosts honor bands, festivals and clinics and helps with professional development opportunities.
