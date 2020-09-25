An 18-year-old Leflore County man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of another Leflore County man, whose body was discovered Wednesday morning.
Deputies arrested Vonta Franklin, 2634 Luther Drive, Wednesday night and charged him Thursday morning in connection with the death of Michael Givens, 21. Franklin remained behind bars at the Leflore County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Ricky Banks, Franklin, Givens and a third unnamed man were hanging out at a residence in the Brazil Homes complex Tuesday night.
Franklin had told authorities that the reason he allegedly shot Givens was that they “more or less had a disagreement,” Banks said.
The alleged shooter and the victim had known each other, Banks said, but “we’re really not sure what the problem was between them.”
Givens had apparently been shot several times, as indicated by the numerous shell casings that deputies had collected at the scene, Banks said. Deputies, however, are still looking for a weapon.
Though Givens was believed to have been shot Tuesday night, his body was not discovered until Wednesday morning.
The Sheriff’s Department had not received any calls in reference to shots fired at the Brazil Homes complex Tuesday night, Banks said. Deputies only became aware of a homicide after a resident of Brazil Homes who saw Givens’ body called the Sheriff’s Department around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Givens’ death marks the 17th homicide to have occurred in Leflore County this year. Since June 10, 27 people have been shot in 23 incidents in the Greenwood area, according to the Greenwood Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department. Ten of those who were shot died from their wounds.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
