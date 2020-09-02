Right before Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast, Melissa Stainback and her family evacuated to Greenwood from Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Now, she does not know when she will be able to return home.
The Category 4 storm last month left large-scale damage, and Stainback said it’s difficult to see what her community has become. “We’ll have to see if our house is livable or not,” she said.
Stainback, the executive director of the Southwest Louisiana Youth Foundation, left the state with her husband, environmental geologist Beau Mixon, and sons Oliver, 16, and Max, 11.
Her daughter, Sara Mixon, 18, originally sought shelter with other family members in Austin, Texas, but has since come to Greenwood.
Stainback and her two sons are staying at the home of her parents, Dr. Frank and Laura Stainback. Sara Mixon is staying with Melissa Stainback’s brother, Andrew, and his wife, Kelli.
Sara Mixon will soon begin her freshman year at Stanford University, virtually. The university has granted approval for emergency housing, and the family will be taking her to school next week.
Stainback receives constant updates from home.
“Every few minutes of the past few days, my phone dings — another friend sending a picture of her home destroyed or their office decimated,” she said.
Stainback said she has received several photos of almost every school in the community facing significant damage, churches crumbling, power lines down on every street and homes crushed under gigantic oak trees.
Now, Stainback said she is hearing that the power and water are not expected to be restored for another eight weeks.
According to an Associated Press story earlier this week, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has cautioned residents to prepare for a long recovery, with 324,000 power outages across the state and 600,000 people either without water or under boil-water advisories.
More than 67,000 people in Louisiana have registered for assistance from Federal Emergency Management Agency so far, according to Edwards’ office.
All this has left Stainback and her friends — who she says are “literally spread across the country” — with some serious questions about what comes next.
“Where do we live?” she asked. “Where do we enroll our kids in school? What do we do with our elderly parents, who have lived in Lake Charles all of their lives and have nothing to go back to? How do I get my kids’ allergy shots? His prescriptions filled? My dog’s heartworm pills? What about my friend’s mother, who was supposed to start chemo next week? How can we live apart from each other?
“Our plans literally shift from one second to the next. One minute I have everything figured out, and the next minute I have no clue how to proceed. It is just so overwhelming.”
After braving heavy traffic, Beau Mixon was able to return on Saturday morning and has been there ever since. Some nights he is able to stay in Lake Charles with friends and family who have generators, but other nights he travels to Lafayette to stay with friends.
Mixon said it “looked like a war zone.”
“He had to dodge downed trees and power lines and take alternate routes to get to our house. Initially he couldn’t get to our house; he had to park and walk his way in,” Stainback said her husband told her. “After he assessed damage at our house, he went to his parents’ house, which had sustained considerably more damage. The roof on the second floor had blown off, and two bedrooms were soaked. Water was leaking down into the first floor as well.”
With all this damage affecting hundreds of lives, Stainback is frustrated by the feeling that national news coverage has shifted away from this disaster.
“It is shocking to me how fast the national news has dropped this story. My town has been decimated,” she said. “A very large percentage has lost everything, and in some respects, it seems the nation does not care.”
She does not know what comes next for her and her family, but “in the meantime, I am lucky to call Greenwood home,” she said
“I have unbelievable gratitude for my Greenwood family. I grew up here, and it is always home no matter how many months pass between visits. Greenwood shows up for a tragedy and represents. I have had unwavering, hero-strength support from my family — my parents, my sister and brothers and their families, aunts, uncles, cousins. It’s overwhelming in a good way,” she said. “Forever friends of mine and my parents and siblings have called, delivered food, offered to send work crews, supplies, money, made phone calls about places to live, schools for my kids. This list goes on and on, and the caring people are too many to count.”
Even in a time of tragedy, Stainback is glad to have such a supporting community around her.
“I have unbelievable love and appreciation in my heart for Greenwood and Mississippi,” she said. “Greenwood shows up when it counts, and unconditionally.”
