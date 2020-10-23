Authorities say it’ll be at least Friday before a Greenwood man suspected of killing a 48-year-old mother Tuesday night may be charged with murder.
Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said Thursday that police were still waiting on a judge and the District Attorney’s Office to review the case before police press charges against the 50-year-old former boyfriend of Angela McDowell in connection with her
death.
A mother of two children and grandmother of two granddaughters, McDowell was shot multiple times at her residence on the 800 block of Martin Street Tuesday night, according to police.
She was transported to Greenwood Leflore Hospital, where she later died.
Officers arrested the former boyfriend outside the house. The suspect did not have a weapon on him, but police did retrieve a gun inside the home, Hammond said.
The suspect had allegedly forced himself inside the McDowell residence at gunpoint and held four members of McDowell’s family — believed to be her two kids and two granddaughters — inside a bathroom until McDowell showed up.
When McDowell did arrive, the suspect shot at her multiple times, Hammond said. None of the hostages were harmed.
Police are still trying to determine the motive and why the suspect involved members of McDowell’s family, Hammond said.
McDowell’s death is the 20th homicide in Leflore County this year. All but one of the homicides have involved guns.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.