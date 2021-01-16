The annual march in Greenwood to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been postponed almost three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right now, we’d be taking a chance, and we don’t need to do that in my opinion,” said David Jordan, one of the organizers of the march. He also serves on the Greenwood City Council and in the Mississippi Senate.
Traditionally scheduled for the Sunday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jordan said this year’s march has been rescheduled for April 4, which is Easter Sunday. King was assassinated 53 years ago on April 4.
Because the march will be held in the spring, when the days are longer, it will begin at 2 p.m. rather than 1 p.m., Jordan said.
He said he also hopes that people by then will have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Aside from the march, where people hold signs with various civil rights messages, the event also includes a ceremony at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with a guest speaker.
Jordan said he has not selected a speaker for this year’s ceremony but is hoping to get someone at the “national level.”
