A Greenwood woman died Tuesday night at her home from gunshot wounds, according to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders.
The victim, Angela McDowell, was 48 and lived on the 800 block of Martin Street, Sanders said. The coroner could not provide a time when she had received a call about the death.
McDowell was pronounced dead at the scene, Sanders said.
McDowell’s death marks the 20th homicide in Leflore County this year. All but one of the homicides have involved guns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.