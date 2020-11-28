A fire Saturday did extensive damage to a North Greenwood home owned by a former Pillow Academy principal, Tim Burton.
No one was injured in the fire at 412 Bell Ave.
The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined.
Burton, who now serves as headmaster at Central Holmes Christian School in Lexington, his wife, Tammie, and others watched as Greenwood firefighters worked to put out the blaze that burned a gaping hole through a large section of the roof. At one point, a firefighter knocked out an upper-story window in order to gain access into the home.
“I’m just glad my wife and daughter made it out OK,” Tim Burton said.
The four-bedroom cottage-style home was built in 1969. It has been listed for sale for at least a couple of months.
