It’s official.
Leflore County has shot to the top of the list of counties with the worst COVID-19 infection rate in Mississippi, thanks to a one-day spike earlier this week.
According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, Leflore County, as of Wednesday, was averaging 9.68 new documented cases of the coronavirus daily over the previous week per 10,000 population. That rate, four times the state average, was also the 13th highest in the nation out of more than 3,000 counties.
Mississippi currently is tied with Texas for the worst current outbreak on a per capita basis.
The day before, Leflore County ranked No. 38 out of the state’s 82 counties. While the jump was dramatic, it was expected following the addition of 148 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Mississippi State Department of Health officials knew of no specific outbreak to explain the increase, saying it was likely a sudden explosion in communitywide transmission.
For the past two days, the rate of infection in Leflore County has dropped back toward normal. Thirteen cases were added on Thursday and nine more on Friday.
Whatever caused the spike, most of the infections apparently have not been severe. Greenwood Leflore Hospital’s census of COVID-19 patients has stayed relatively stable all week. As of Friday morning, the hospital was treating 12 patients with the virus, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. Four of the patients were on ventilators to help them breathe.
Nevertheless, since the Harvard calculation is a rolling seven-day average, Leflore County will stay near the top of the county rankings until Wednesday’s spike cycles out, even if it remains a puzzling one-day phenomenon.
Meanwhile, Riverview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center remains the only nursing home in Greenwood with an active outbreak of COVID-19.
Riverview reported to the Department of Health that one additional employee but no additional residents had tested positive during the week ending Thursday. During the current outbreak, which is now seven weeks long, 17 residents have tested positive, two of whom have died. Fourteen employees have also tested positive.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe or fatal illness. Nursing homes are particularly vulnerable to bad outcomes because of the age and physical condition of their residents.
