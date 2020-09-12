All three Greenwood nursing homes are now dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The latest to be added is Golden Age Inc., which has had three staff members test positive for the coronavirus.
It joins Riverview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Crystal Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on the list released Friday.
Riverview reported to the Department of Health that two more employees but no additional residents had tested positive for the virus for the week ending Thursday. During the current outbreak, which is now 10 weeks long, 18 residents at Riverview have tested positive, two of whom have died. Seventeen employees have also tested positive.
Crystal Rehab, which earlier this year had experienced one of the worst outbreaks in the state, still shows one resident with the virus.
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to the respiratory disease, since their residents are older or in poor health. Residents of these facilities account for 42% of Mississippi’s 2,670 COVID-19 deaths.
Meanwhile, the overall infection rates in Mississippi and Leflore County continue to fall.
For the week ending Wednesday, Mississippi’s infection rate ranked as the 12th highest in the nation, averaging 1.65 new cases daily per 10,000 residents, according to data tracked by the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown School of Public Health.
Leflore County ranked 45th out of the state’s 82 counties, averaging 1.37 new cases daily per 10,000 residents.
As of Friday morning, Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating seven patients with COVID-19, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. Two were on ventilators to help them breathe.
