Local nonprofits and food pantries are invited to apply for grant funding to be reimbursed for COVID-19-related expenses.
The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi (CFNM), a Hernando-based nonprofit that helps link people to charitable causes throughout 11 counties in the state’s northwest region, has $1.2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding.
That money will be allocated to community organizations throughout 14 counties, including Carroll and Leflore, with $600,000 going to nonprofits and $600,000 going to food pantries.
“Currently, over 100 nonprofits have created an application or completed the grants process,” Keith Fulcher, president of CFNM, said in a statement. “We need more qualified applications in order to grant the entire $1.2 million. Nonprofits are encouraged to carefully read the guidelines and apply. All grant requests for reimbursements must be meticulously supported by receipts and documentation showing a revenue loss or expense due to COVID-19.”
This year, the state Legislature established the Community Foundation COVID-19 Grant Program through the CARES Act to reimburse nonprofits and food pantries for coronavirus-related expenses.
According to CFNM, each nonprofit that applies for grant funding can get help with COVID-19-related expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30. Each nonprofit is eligible to receive up to $12,000.
Examples of eligible COVID-19 expenditures include:
• Personal protective equipment (PPE).
• Costs to clean or disinfect areas due to COVID-19.
• Costs to create social distancing measures and to purchase contact-less equipment.
• COVID-19 screenings and testing.
For a full list of the terms and guidelines, go to cfnm.org/grants/
cares-act-funding or call 662-449-5002.
The nonprofit must also be registered at the Secretary of State’s Office.
Interested nonprofits may apply at mscaresgrant.com. The deadline to create an account on the online portal and complete the eligibility quiz is Dec. 15.
The deadline to submit an application is Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.
Earlier this year, CFNM helped raise money for the Greenwood Mentoring Group and the Greenwood Community COVID Response, which provided food to those in need.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.