A resident of a long-term care facility has become the 117th person to die from COVID-19 in Leflore County.
The death occurred either Thursday or Friday. It was one of 32 deaths statewide reported Saturday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The Leflore County victim was white, but other information about the person was not available.
The Commonwealth is providing this story for free as a public service. Please support our journalism by subscribing today.
Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are especially prone to bad outcomes from the coronavirus because of their age or health problems. Forty-five percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Leflore County have involved residents of long-term care facilities. Although the frequency of these deaths has declined in recent months, the county’s rate is still considerably higher than the statewide average, in which residents of long-term care facilities account for 30% of the coronavirus-related deaths.
On a per capita basis, Leflore County has the fifth-highest rate of deaths from COVID-19 of the state’s 82 counties.
Meanwhile, the infection rate in Carroll County has risen again. For the week ending Thursday, it averaged 4.16 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the latest data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. That ranks eighth in the state.
Leflore County’s rate was 3.04 and ranked 32nd. Both counties are above the state average of 2.94.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.