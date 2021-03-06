High school students in Mississippi Valley State University’s Upward Bound II program will soon have access to tech devices designed to further their understanding of STEM concepts.
The devices are included in a new Science, Technology, Engineering and Math lab on campus.
Upward Bound II students and MVSU faculty gathered Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the STEM lab.
“This is a milestone for the university because I think that Upward Bound II is raising the bar,” said Dr. Kathie Stromile Golden, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.
The STEM lab, located inside MVSU’s Technical Education Building, features an open computer room layout outfitted with iMac and Macbook computers. It also includes rooms for a podcast studio, a photography studio, a laser maker studio and a 3D printer studio.
“It’s going to open their eyes to a different world,” said Dr. Jerome Petty, director of the Upward Bound II program at MVSU.
Geared toward low-income, aspiring first-generation college students, Upward Bound II consists of two programs offered throughout the Delta — an academic program and a summer program.
The academic program, in which high school students meet at MVSU each weekend for several weeks, serves to supplement students’ studies at school while also preparing them to take the ACT college entrance exam.
The program has shifted online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Petty said.
Upward Bound II’s summer program allows high school students to have the college experience by taking courses on MVSU’s campus as well as dining there, Petty said.
The approximately $125,000 STEM lab was funded with surplus money from an Upward Bound grant as well as through partnerships with NASA and the Teaching Through Technology (T3) Alliance.
When students spend time working with these devices, it can help raise ACT scores, Petty said.
Jordan Tellis, a junior at Charleston High School who was learning how to fly a drone inside the STEM lab Friday, said he has enjoyed his Upward Bound II experience so far as it’s helped him with his high school studies.
He said the program is also preparing him for college. He said he intends to study biology at MVSU.
Lamaya Tellis, a sophomore at Charleston High School and a cousin of Jordan Tellis, said her experience with Upward Bound II is “a valuable opportunity.”
She was also shocked but happy to see the STEM lab.
“I was in awe, for real,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like this before in my life. This is so beautiful.”
Petty said that he hopes by the summer MVSU’s Upward Bound II students will be able to use the STEM lab.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.