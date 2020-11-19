After almost a year, the suspect in a fatal 2019 Christmas Day stabbing has pleaded guilty.
Janarius Street entered a guilty plea Monday in Leflore County Circuit Court to second-degree murder in the death of Laroy Booker.
Senior Circuit Judge Ashley Hines sentenced Street to the state’s recommendation of 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 25 of those years to be served in prison and the remaining five years on post-release supervision. Under Mississippi law, Street will serve every day of his sentence without any opportunity for early release or parole.
On Dec. 25 of last year, Leflore County deputies responding to a 911 call discovered Street on his grandmother’s front porch smoking a cigarette and Booker, stabbed in the throat with bruising and other injuries to her neck and head, in the back room of the house.
Street did not deny involvement in Booker’s death and claimed he acted in self-defense, but he had no defensive wounds, according to a press release from District Attorney Dewayne Richardson.
Richardson said a thorough investigation found evidence that Street, 26 at the time of his arrest, and Booker, 42, had been in an on-again, off-again dating relationship that was plagued with domestic violence incidents, only a few of which were reported to the police.
Assistant District Attorney Amanda Sturniolo Langford, who prosecuted the case against Street, said she hopes the family of Booker can find closure with the sentencing.
“I know that no amount of time in prison can bring Ms. Booker back to her family, but I hope that this is a sentence that brings a sense of justice and closure to this incredibly painful time in their lives,” Langford said. “Domestic violence cases are some of the most important and serious cases that the District Attorney’s Office prosecutes, and we hope that more victims report these incidents to police and stick with us throughout the judicial process.”
