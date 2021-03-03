Representatives of C Spire spoke to the Greenwood City Council on Tuesday about bringing broadband internet service to the city.
Chase Bryan, a market development manager with C Spire, told council members that the company determines what residential neighborhoods in a city would first have fiber optic cables installed to provide broadband internet.
Bryan said C Spire has divided Greenwood into about two dozen fiber hoods — areas that would have cables installed based on demand.
Greenwood residents interested in receiving the broadband internet service may sign up on C Spire’s website. Once enough demand is met in a fiber hood, a C Spire engineering team would determine where the cables would go, and a team would install them.
Before the cable installation, residents would be asked to complete registration for broadband internet, Bryan said.
C Spire’s internet speed is 1,000 megabits per second — or one gigabit — for downloading and uploading, Bryan said.
Citing the increase of people working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bryan said demand for broadband internet is at an all-time high.
Also at the meeting:
nMayor Carolyn McAdams asked the council to study a resolution concerning the use of electric fences in the city.
McAdams said some businesses in isolated areas have had problems with break-ins. The mayor said that she’s unsure whether electric fences would deter these acts but that the city must act to protect those affected businesses.
The resolution that council members are studying would require businesses to adhere to a list of standards before installing electric fences. There would have to be a site plan; fences would have to be powered by nothing stronger than a 12-volt commercial battery; they would not be electrified during business hours; and a perimeter or fence would have to be set up to protect passersby from injury.
nThe council voted to donate $250 for the annual Black History Month parade, which is scheduled for March 13.
nContact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
