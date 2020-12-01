For many, 2020 has been a difficult year. So this holiday season, it’s important for those who can to give back to a Christmas assistance program that ensures children in the Greenwood area wake up on Dec. 25 with presents under the tree, say the organizers of the Angel Tree program.
“The need has always been there. This year, it just happens to be greater,” said Capt. Keisha McMullin, a Greenwood Salvation Army corps officer.
She added, “This program, for The Salvation Army, for years has been bringing light to families on Christmas. So we’re just looking forward to it doing the same this year and in the future, as well.”
Altrusa International of Greenwood partners with The Salvation Army each year to present the Angel Tree program.
“Under the circumstances we’re in this year, I think it’s going to be hard for a lot of people to get that Christmas feeling,” said Lynda Galbraith, chair of Altrusa’s Angel Tree Committee. “With having the pandemic, people have lost their jobs. We need to make this really a great experience for everybody and make sure the children have a wonderful Christmas.”
The Angel Tree will be open to the public beginning Wednesday.
The tree is located at CB&S Bank, 820 W. Park Ave. Since the bank’s lobby is closed because of its COVID-19 guidelines, this year’s tree is located in the front foyer.
The tree featuring the angels, each representing an area child 12 or younger, and a table with the sign-up sheet will be set up in the foyer. Hand sanitizer will also be available, and those who are participating are encouraged to use the hand sanitizer before selecting an angel. The foyer will be open during the bank’s normal business hours.
The children selected for the Angel Tree program are mostly from very low-income families or have parents who are experiencing a financial hardship.
Each angel includes a child’s name, age, gender, clothing and shoe sizes and some of the child’s Christmas wishes, such as toys, books, games or a bicycle.
A minimum of $60 worth of gifts is recommended, but an amount greater may be spent on an angel.
When selecting an angel from the tree, a participant needs to list his or her name and phone number and the number of the angel on a sign-up sheet beside the tree. This will help Altrusa keep track of the angels and make sure that each one will receive gifts.
After participants have shopped for their angels, gifts should be returned to the CB&S Bank foyer by Dec. 17. Each child’s presents should be gathered together in a gift bag, plastic bag or large box with the angel tag attached. Both organizations also ask that the presents be unwrapped, since every gift is inspected to make sure it is age appropriate, and that no candy be added to the angels’ bags.
Galbraith said this program would not be possible without the community’s support.
“We really do appreciate the community. They always, always go above and beyond what we need,” she said. “It’s just a terrific feeling that the community does care. We do our small part, but really it’s the community that does the majority of it.”
McMullin said The Salvation Army is looking to the community to help out again this year.
“The community always does an amazing job, and no child, the ones who come to us and sign up for assistance, goes without for Christmas,” she said. “We’re just looking forward to making sure again this year that children on Christmas morning have presents under their trees, and their families’ needs are being taken care of.”
The Salvation Army will also have an Angel Tree at Greenwood Market Place and hopes to have one up at Walmart soon.
For more information about the Angel Tree program, call The Salvation Army at 455-9679.
For more information about the Angel Tree program, call The Salvation Army at 455-9679.
