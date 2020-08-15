For years, residents of Itta Bena have been complaining of high electricity bills. One frustrated resident is ready to do something about it.
With monthly bills in the hundreds of dollars, Patricia Young, a child care provider, said she has been trying to figure out what is happening for almost a year and is still seeing little to no results.
She said her high utilities bill — $630 for July for her two-bedroom house — is not a unique problem in the town.
“People have moved away because of light bills,” Young said. “If you go anywhere and say ‘Itta Bena,’ they’re going to say back, ‘That is where the high light bills are at.’ We’re known for it.”
So, since September 2019 she has conducted her own investigation.
She has asked City Hall for several public records, including the rates for calculating the electricity bills, a copy of meter readings, utilities reports and more. She said she never received anything.
She has analyzed several electricity bills after her neighbors volunteered them. She found something surprising: The rates are not uniform for residential customers, despite town officials’ claims to the contrary.
Although most residents have been paying 12 cents per kilowatt hour, others have been charged anywhere from 14 to 20 cents.
“I may have different usage, but everyone’s rates are supposed to be the same. ... But everyone’s rates are not the same,” Young said.
Darrick Hart, the alderman for Ward 3, said, after reviewing Young’s math, he concurs that something is not right.
Mayor J.D. Brasel did not return several calls seeking comment. City Clerk Edna Beverly said she had not heard of any complaints about the light bills but declined to comment further.
Young said her main concern was for the town’s elderly residents. “They are on fixed income; these light bills are too high.”
She has heard horror stories of residents having to decide between paying their mortgages or paying their light bills. She said some have had to ration how much electricity they use to try to keep the bills down.
She said she is also concerned that the town’s failure to have an audit done in recent years is jeopardizing its ability to land grant funds to help improve its condition.
According to the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor’s website, the last audit for Itta Bena was conducted in 2014. Logan Reeves, a spokeswoman for the office, said it is recommended that municipalities have their financial records audited annually.
“Real-time financials are important in mending cities,” Reeves said. “If there are any kinds of federal funding or grants, a lot of times, grants will have specifications such as ‘must undergo audit.’”
Young said she has had enough.
On Monday night, she held a Zoom meeting with other residents to discuss a plan of action — primarily submitting a formal complaint to the State Auditor’s Office.
“We are drawing up a petition that concerned citizens can sign requesting the state auditor to come in,” she said. “We have been struggling with the city clerk and the board to answer any of our questions. Citizens are not happy.”
The petition, which started collecting signatures on Thursday night, had collected 50 names by the following morning, according to Young.
Hart, who participated in the Zoom meeting, said he would work toward resolving the issue.
“I did contact the state auditor, and I did file a complaint about the inconsistency of rates with the utility bills,” he said.
Hart said he would “most definitely” bring the issue up at Tuesday’s board meeting.
“I’m praying and hoping the state auditor comes in,” he said.
Itta Bena’s utility woes have been a recurring problem.
In the past, the town has gotten hundreds of thousands of dollars behind on its bills to the Municipal Energy Agency of Mississippi, which provides the power that Itta Bena then resells to the town’s customers. A former city clerk, Lacheronda Spivey, was convicted in 2016 on embezzlement charges for stealing almost $100,000 from the town’s electricity and other utilities accounts over four years.
Beverly, who replaced Spivey in 2015, discovered while examining utility billing records soon after her hire that whole streets had been left off the collection rolls or inaccurately marked “inactive.”
Last year, some residents complained about their bathtubs filling up with sewage and toilets regularly overflowing during heavy rainfall. Last month, the Commonwealth reported on Itta Bena’s only Airbnb homeowner and his severe waterline problems, which have lasted more than two years.
Young has hope that things in the town can be better.
She said she remembers a fonder time in its history and has faith that some outside help could flip the switch on the situation.
“I’ve lived in Itta Bena for years, I was raised here, and I have seen it in a better place,” she said. “If we don’t do something now, get some attention now and get some help now … we’re going to go down, down, down.”
