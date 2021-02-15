Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old teenager who went missing early Monday morning following a visit to Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
Police Chief Terrence Craft said his department received a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday about a Leflore County teenager, Tykwon Smith, who had fled the hospital.
According to family, Craft said, Smith suffers from schizophrenia and was brought into the hospital following a schizophrenic episode.
Smith left the hospital, took off his clothes and headed toward the bank of the Yazoo River behind the hospital, according to the hospital's surveillance camera footage, Craft said.
Since Smith's disappearance, a search and rescue team, composed of members of the Greenwood Fire Department and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, has been looking for Smith along the river bank.
Authorities have not seen any spot along the river bank that would indicate Smith jumped into the river, Craft said.
As of Monday evening, authorities were still on the search for Smith.
Smith, a Black male, is approximately 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a bright blue T-shirt, Craft said.
Those who have seen Smith or have any knowledge of his whereabouts can contact the Police Department at 453-3311.
