Boil-water alerts have been issued for some residents of Carroll and Holmes counties.
The alerts affect 3,141 customers who receive their water from Pelucia Rural Water Association No. 2 Gravel Hill in Carroll County, 479 who are served by the town of Cruger and 1,550 served by the town of Tchula.
The advisories were issued Thursday after water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of systemwide pressure loss because of power outages that occurred after last week’s winter storms.
“When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water,” the Department of Health said in a press release. “Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.”
Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will kill all major types of harmful bacteria.
The water systems will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.
The state Health Department provides the following checklist for safe water use:
Do not:
• Drink tap water while the water system is under a boil-water advisory.
• Drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
• Use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
• Use tap water to make drinks, juices or fountain soft drinks.
Do:
• Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.
• Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
• Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
• Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
• Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.
The Health Department also says that properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe and that fish in aquariums are not affected.
For more information, visit msdh.ms.gov.
