The prospect of fast broadband internet in Greenwood has some observers optimistic about a proposal made by C Spire for installing fiber optic cables in the city.
Fiber cables, made up of tiny strands of glass that transmit information through light, are more robust for carrying the volumes of data that consumers are generating these days, said Dave Miller, C Spire media relations manager.
“It’s so fast. That’s what makes it so advantageous to businesses and consumers,” he said. “It’s so capable of delivering a whole myriad of services.”
C Spire’s fiber internet has download and upload speeds of up to 1,000 megabits — or one gigabit — per second.
Greenwood resident and farmer Gary Dyksterhouse receives his internet through Suddenlink and pays for 100 megabits per second. Usually, during non-peak work hours, he receives the internet service for which he pays, he said.
More recently, because of COVID-19, Dyksterhouse has been spending more time working from home, like many other people. Now, during work days, his connection is sometimes “literally slower than AOL dial-up” was in the 1990s, he said
Dyksterhouse has had several Suddenlink technicians come to his house for troubleshooting. He said he has been told that the issue is not his internet’s connection but bandwidth.
Because other Greenwood Suddenlink customers are using their internet more from home during the pandemic — whether for work or entertainment purposes — there’s less bandwidth available, meaning not enough data can travel as quickly.
C Spire states that its fiber internet provides more bandwidth, meaning large amounts of data can travel across its cables.
Asked if he’d sign up for fiber internet service with C Spire, Dyksterhouse said, “I will sign up for whatever service is able to provide me with consistent internet at my house.”
Floyd Melton III, a Greenwood resident and attorney, said fiber internet is essential these days for the wellbeing of a city.
“To attract industry to our community, internet speed or access to fiber is the same as highway access was in the ‘80s,” he said. “It’s critical.”
Miller said the model C Spire uses to determine where to install fiber optic cables is “demand-driven.”
Greenwood residents interested in receiving the broadband service may sign up on C Spire’s website.
The city has been divided into roughly 16 fiber “hoods” to plot out where C Spire would start boring in fiber optic cables based on when a certain number of residents in a fiber hood pass C Spire’s threshold, he said.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
