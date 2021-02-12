Mississippi Valley State University was one of four historically Black colleges and universities selected by FedEx to receive money from the global courier service’s $5 million pledge to advance inclusion and economic empowerment in the Black community.
The $1 million commitment that MVSU received from FedEx will be applied toward job readiness programs for students as well as relief efforts for the impact of COVID-19, Donell Maxie, MVSU’s director of communications, said in an email.
Tuesday’s announcement from FedEx of the pledge “is exciting, and the company’s collaboration with MVSU is outstanding and will be impactful to our students and the university,” Dr. Jerryl Briggs Sr., MVSU’s president, said in a statement. “This donation will help our students by giving the university assistance to implement programs to prepare them for their careers beyond MVSU. We are honored to receive this fantastic donation from FedEx.”
Judy Edge, corporate vice president of human resources at FedEx, said in a press release that the company’s financial commitment to HBCUs will be an investment in keeping students in school during the pandemic “and provide future access to leadership, educational and employment opportunities.”
“This contribution further deepens our commitment to creating more equitable communities by breaking down barriers to work and making a sustainable, long-term impact on underrepresented groups.”
The other HBCUs to receive money from FedEx’s pledge are Jackson State University in Jackson, Tennessee State University in Nashville and LeMoyne-Owen College in Memphis.
FedEx said this initiative to empower HBCUs “builds on the longstanding relationship between these HBCUs and FedEx,” which endowed scholarships at Jackson State University, Tennessee State University and LeMoyne-Owen College and opened a FedEx Logistics satellite office on MVSU’s campus that employs students.
