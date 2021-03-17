With less than a month of filming left in Greenwood, the location manager for the ABC television series “Women of the Movement” is praising the local area.
Wendall Hinkle told the Greenwood Rotary Club on Tuesday that production in the city and surrounding areas has been a great experience.
Filming began in January for the six-episode series about Mamie Till-Mobley and her son, Emmett Till.
Emmett Till’s murder in 1955 while visiting Money at the age of 14 is often credited with spurring the civil rights movement.
Hinkle, who said he has been in Greenwood full time since October, has worked on projects such as the film “Captain America: Winter Soldier” and the TV series “Nashville” but said he “would come back and do this again.”
“It’s been too easy,” he said. “And I’ve worked in really hard places. I’ve worked in New York. I’ve worked in Los Angeles, and I’ve shot movies in Cleveland, Ohio. And some are easier than others. Some are harder than others. But Greenwood has just been easy.”
The production has involved difficult tasks such as setting up scenes with time-accurate trains, cars and planes. Hinkle said the city and county have been more than accommodating with the production team from the start.
He called the Mississippi Film Commission, and “they were wonderful and immediately called me back,” he said. “And I will tell you that I didn’t get the same response in Illinois, who didn’t really want to be bothered. But Mississippi did.”
Hinkle said he was put in touch with Danielle Morgan, who is executive director of the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau and acts as a local liaison to the Mississippi Film Office, and did further research on the area.
He said the previous productions filmed in the city also contributed to his decision.
“I knew that ‘The Help’ was filmed here, and it always helps to be working in a location that has some experience with the film industry,” he said. “Because we speak our own language; we do things in a very strange way. And if you’ve been through it once or twice, at least it’s not a shock. When you see those 20 trucks roll up with all the big lights and the cars, you’re expecting that. So that helps.”
He said he went to deliver this information to the show’s producers, who were hesitant at first but eventually agreed that the Delta was the right place to film.
“One of their first questions was, ‘Well, if we went to Mississippi, does Mississippi want us?’ And I said ‘Yes. Yes, they do. And they’re very serious about this. And it’s a hard story to tell, but they want to be part of telling you.’ And so it worked,” he said.
Hinkle said the show has a $30 million budget, which is small for the scope of the story.
“We’ve been able to accomplish an amazing amount of things,” he said. “We’re making a big-budget movie on a TV budget. So it’s tough.”
Tax incentives also worked in Mississippi’s favor.
“The studios back in L.A. and New York, they look at money first, and tax incentives are a major factor,” he said. “As long as the state can have a fairly competitive tax incentive, then the possibilities are there.”
Now, Hinkle said, the production is in the “home stretch” of filming, with the last day on set planned for April 9. The show is scheduled to premiere at the start of 2022.
He said he is honored to share the story of Emmett Till with a wide audience.
Till, who was from Chicago, was tortured and killed after whistling at a white woman in Money. The two white men who killed him were acquitted by an all-white jury but later admitted to the crime in a magazine interview.
“I think the first time I ever heard of Emmett Till, I was probably in college, and I heard no more of the story other than that he spoke to a white woman and that he was killed,” said Hinkle, who grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. “And that was all I ever knew. I never really knew anything about it. It was never taught in school — not where I went to school, anyway. So it was really something that was not on my radar at that moment in time.
“But when the script landed, I was fortunate sitting at home in quarantine, and I could take the time. I didn’t only read the script; I went back and found books and the computer — which is an amazing thing. I found out a lot more about it. And that’s when I knew I wanted to be part of this project. Because I thought to myself, ‘Well, why didn’t I know this?’”
He said the tragic story is still difficult to tell.
“Even when it’s make-believe with actors and stuff, it’s a hard thing to do. It’s hard to be present for,” he said.
When asked how this project differs from other depictions of the story, Hinkle said the series could present a fair and accurate portrayal of the events. It incorporates coverage of the incident from the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement” by Devery Anderson.
Anderson was scheduled to speak Monday but had to cancel due to travel complications.
Hinkle also added that the timing of the series was important.
During the early stages of production, George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was pinned to the ground by four police officers during an arrest in Minneapolis and died. This event would spark nationwide protests.
Hinkle said he told producers that Till’s story was timely and important. “If ever there was a more important time, I don’t know when that would be that this story is told,” he said.
He added that he has been happy to work with so many people including many female directors and crew members as well as people of color who have been involved in the production. He said that as production continues in its last month, crews will still be around town.
He said next Tuesday will be a big day for filming downtown as the team is set to turn parts of Howard Street into a 1950s setting and alter the flow of traffic.
