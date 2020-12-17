A representative from the Toys for Tots program is asking those who registered to make sure they are confirmed to be receiving their donations.
Calbrina Ward-Woods, a coordinator for the charity, said that those who registered directly with Louedora Ingram-Burns, the former coordinator for the Attala County and Leflore County area Toys for Tots, must reregister in order to be placed on the donation list.
The toy giveaway is set for Tuesday at Travelers’ Rest Missionary Baptist Church at 301 Rising Sun Circle.
Burns, who died last week, had many of those families wishing to receive toys recorded on paper copies. Woods, who stepped in as Burns’ replacement, does not have access to those papers.
Woods is urging all those families in the area who have registered for the Toys for Tots program but never received confirmation from the charity, to reach out to her at 753-1659 or online at www.toysfortots.org.
Families must be registered in order to receive the donations, and those wishing to donate can find more information on the website.
The nonprofit, which distributes toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community, donates thousands of gifts to local families every year.
According to her figures, right now Woods has around 70 to 80 families registered. However, she knows many more spoke to Burns directly and have not been accounted for.
She added that because some stores and vendors hold gifts for the event, these places also should contact her to make sure the pickup is confirmed.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at AdamBakst_GWCW.
