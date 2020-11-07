A man in his 60s has become the 13th person in Carroll County to die from COVID-19, and the county’s infection rate again reclaimed the top spot in Mississippi.
The patient died Friday at Greenwood Leflore Hospital, according to Christine Hemphill, a spokeswoman at the hospital. He had multiple underlying health problems.
The victim, who was Black, was one of 15 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday by the Mississippi State Department of Health. Since the outbreak began in Leflore County in March, 3,433 deaths in the state have been attributed to the coronavirus.
Carroll County, like much of the state, has begun to see a surge in cases. For the week ending Thursday, the county averaged 6.03 new cases daily per 10,000 residents, according to data tracked by the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown School of Public Health. That’s the highest infection rate in the state and more than double the state average of 2.65. In Leflore County, the rate was 3.40, the 17th highest.
Last month, Carroll County also surged to the top of the state’s infection ratings following a one-day spike caused by an outbreak at the Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden. The latest increase, however, appears to be the result of community spread.
The county is one of 16 in Mississippi where facial coverings have been mandated by Gov. Tate Reeves because of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. Other counties and municipalities, including Greenwood and Leflore County, have continued mask mandates of their own.
The public schools in Carroll County have been closed to students since Oct. 17 because of an outbreak of the virus that at one point had 53 of its 835 students – or about 6% of the school district’s enrollment – quarantined due to exposure to the coronavirus. That number had dropped to 29 for the week ending Oct. 30, the latest figure reported.
The schools are scheduled to resume in-person instruction Wednesday.
