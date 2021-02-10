Drake’s BBQ in Greenwood has been recognized by U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson in the nation’s capital.
On Thursday, Kendrell and Shulundria Drake, owners of the barbecue restaurant in the Village Shopping Center, were presented with a Congressional Record recognizing them as an outstanding part of the community.
Thompson, a Democrat who represents Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District, introduced this honor to the House of Representatives in October. Leflore County Board of Supervisors President Reginald Moore, a former field representative for Thompson, presented a copy of the Congressional Record to the staff of Drake’s BBQ on Tuesday.
The Congressional Record is an official recording of proceedings in Congress.
In the item honoring the Greenwood restaurant, Thompson lays out a brief history of Drake’s and how it transitioned from a mobile establishment to one with a permanent location. Thompson says the restaurant has worked hard to bring quality food and hospitality to local diners and the heart of their achievement comes from those who frequent it.
“The Drakes credit to their success to the loyalty of their customers,” the document reads.
Kendrell Drake said he was “ecstatic” about receiving this and said he and his staff were honored to be seen as a pillar of the neighborhood.
“We love it. I never imagined I’d meet so many different people,” he said.
Drake said he and his team hand out around 500 free plates a year to thank all their patrons for helping them expand over the last couple of years.
“We started just tailgating, and it just grew and grew and grew. I would never in my wildest years have imagined it would be as big as it became,” he said.
This history actually ended up helping the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, Drake said.
“We stayed afloat because we came from (serving food) outside. So what we did is set up outside with tents … and it was actually a lot of fun. Because when you had people drive by and then they see you outside, a lot of people would stop by and try to see what’s going on,” he said.
Thad Fairley, the field representative for Leflore, Montgomery, Carroll and Grenada counties at Thompson’s office, said the congressman enjoys recognizing local business owners.
“He loves being able to find people in the community to honor,” Fairley said. “And, you know, when we just think about Drake, and how wonderful he is in the community and how he seeks to help others in the community … that’s the type of thing that the congressman loves to highlight, especially in the Mississippi Delta.”
