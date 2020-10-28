Greenwood police still have not arrested a suspect for the mass shooting that took place Saturday night on the 400 block of West Martin Luther King Drive that killed two and wounded eight.
Furthermore, authorities have no evidence of whether the assailant — who police believe is a man — is still in the area or has fled, Greenwood Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said Tuesday.
According to Hammond, the department is actively listening to tips from CrimeStoppers as well as “putting word out on the street.” He said these practices have led to some leads that police are investigating.
Hammond also said police do believe it was just one assailant and are looking into any connection between Chicago and Greenwood as a possible angle for determining who committed the crime.
On the day of the shooting, an outdoor family gathering was being held following a funeral for Elizabeth Hunt Pitts. Relatives from Chicago were in attendance.
On Saturday, police began to receive numerous phone calls beginning at 10:53 p.m. reporting that shots had been fired in the block.
At the scene, officers found three men and seven women, some from Greenwood and some from Chicago, who had been shot. Police were unable to provide an age range of the victims, but Greenwood Police Chief Jody Bradley confirmed Monday that all those injured were adults.
Jonathan Pitts, 42, died at the scene, and his sister, Katrina Pitts, 41, died later at Greenwood Leflore Hospital, according to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders.
The siblings were both from Chicago, and Elizabeth Pitts was their grandmother.
Eyewitnesses told police that a firearm used in the mass shooting was a semiautomatic rifle. “They said it was an AR-15,” Hammond said.
Officers picked up six or seven shell casings from an AR-15 as well as shell casings from other guns, such as a .45-caliber weapon, Hammond said.
In an email sent Tuesday, Police Chief Jody Bradley declined to answer how the other eight victims are doing or answer other questions about the male suspect.
Bradley did say the two suspects arrested in connection with a shooting near The Landing Convenience Store & Fueling Center on U.S. 82 East Sunday night had not been charged.
There were two victims — a male and female, both residents of Leflore County, whose ages were not provided.
Both were transported to Greenwood Leflore Hospital. The female victim was later released, and the male victim was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Bradley did not comment on how the male victim’s condition was when asked by email Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the mass shooting or other crimes may call CrimeStoppers, an anonymous tip line, at 1-800-222-8477.
The recent surge in gun violence prompted the Leflore County Board of Supervisors to back a formal request during its meeting Monday to send a resolution to Gov. Tate Reeves strongly requesting his aid in obtaining state and federal assistance to quell the gun violence. This resolution follows an official state of emergency that the board had declared on July 29 following a wave of shooting incidents over the summer. At the time of the declaration, which allows the Sheriff’s Department to use more law enforcement agencies to address violence, there had only been 12 homicides throughout the county this year, 11 of which involved guns.
Since then, the county’s total homicide count has nearly doubled. The two recent deaths from Saturday’s mass shooting bring to 22 the number of homicides that have occurred in Greenwood or other parts of Leflore County this year. All but one have involved firearms.
Since June 10, 53 people have been shot in 29 incidents throughout Leflore County.
When asked what the city would do to address the recent surge in gun violence, Mayor Carolyn McAdams pointed out that she had called Reeves’ office in late July in order to receive assistance from state agencies.
Additionally, for a brief period, several cities had assisted Greenwood police with patrols, though that help has now ended.
Since her call, McAdams said, both the Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department have talked with agencies such as the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. “They gave us very important information in regards to narcotics and gangs,” McAdams said. “We’re still working closely with them.”
The mayor affirmed that assistance from state agencies has “been very helpful and still is very helpful.” However, since the mayor’s call to request outside help, nine homicides have occurred within Greenwood’s city limits.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW. Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.