DirecTV customers in the Greenville-Greenwood market who may have fretted over their lost access to local channels owned by the Cox Media Group regained those channels Sunday, just in time for the Super Bowl.
AT&T, the parent company of DirecTV, issued a press release Sunday saying it had reached a new multiyear retransmission consent agreement with Cox to provide broadcasting of channels owned by Cox on AT&T’s video platforms, including DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse Video Services in 20 markets across the country, including the Greenville-Greenwood area.
This means customers again have access to the local ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC affiliates.
The terms of the agreement between AT&T and Cox were not disclosed.
From Feb. 2 until Sunday, customers of DirecTV and other AT&T video services could not watch channels owned by Cox after AT&T and Cox could not reach a deal on fees paid to Cox.
The situation mirrored an earlier dispute between Suddenlink and Cox in which Suddenlink customers lost access to the same Cox channels for a time.
Suddenlink and Cox eventually reached an agreement late last month.
The Rev. Dr. Jim Phillips, pastor of North Greenwood Baptist Church, said residents of Greenville and Greenwood were accustomed to tuning in on Sunday mornings to watch the church’s services on WABG, the ABC affiliate. He said he’s glad the channel is back up and they can watch again.
