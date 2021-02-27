A boil-water alert has been lifted for the town of Cruger but will remain for some other residents of Holmes and Carroll counties.
On Friday, the Holmes County town of 479 was told that its water is now safe to drink and use.
However, alerts are still in effect for the 3,141 customers who receive their water from Pelucia Rural Water Association No. 2 Gravel Hill in Carroll County and the 1,550 who are served by the town of Tchula.
The Mississippi State Department of Health notified officials of systemwide pressure loss because of power outages that occurred after back-to-back winter storms earlier this month.
The Gravel Hill No. 2 was instructed to boil water Monday. Both Tchula and Cruger were notified Feb. 18.
According to the Health Department, when a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon into the water. Therefore, the water needs to be treated with a rolling boil for one minute, and this will kill all major types of harmful bacteria. Boiled water should be used for cooking and washing as well as drinking.
“Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed,” the department said in a press release.
The water systems will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.
More information on what should and should not be done during this advisory can be found at msdh.ms.gov.
