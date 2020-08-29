Carroll County has suffered its first death from COVID-19 in three months.
The death, the 12th overall in the county, was reported Saturday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
After a rash of nursing home deaths in May, Carroll County had been relatively spared during the summer surge of the virus that the most of Mississippi has experienced.
As of Thursday, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute, Carroll had the ninth-lowest rate of infection of the state’s 82 counties. Over a seven-day period, it averaged just 1.58 new cases daily of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents. The state average was 2.53, the third highest in the country.
The latest victim in Carroll County was Black, but little else could be immediately determined about the person.
Meanwhile, Leflore County reported no new cases of the virus over the 24-hour period that ended at 6 p.m. Friday. That has been a rarity since the outbreak started in March.
The county has recorded to date 1,229 positive cases of COVID-19 and 75 deaths.
For the week ending Thursday, it averaged 2.99 new cases of the virus daily per 10,000 residents, ranking 27th in Mississippi.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe or fatal illness.
Statewide, there were 735 new cases of the virus and 14 deaths reported Saturday.
