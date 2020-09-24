A Leflore County man was found dead from gunshot wounds Wednesday morning in the backyard of a residence in Brazil Homes.
Michael Givens, 21, who was not a resident of Brazil Homes, was visiting a friend in the area, Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff Ricky Banks could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Aaliyah Gillion of Greenwood, who had been close friends with Givens since they were children, described him as “a real comedian,” saying, “All he did was play.”
Gillion said she and Givens were “close like siblings” and shared a number of fond memories, most of which involved talking and telling each other jokes.
Gillion lost another close relative, Valdemir Beverly of Greenwood, to gun violence a few months ago.
Beverly, 22, a member of the Army National Guard, was shot in the 300 block of Jackson Street June 17.
Givens’ death is the 17th homicide in Leflore County this year, 16 of which involved guns.
The most recent two homicide victims were Larry Montgomery and William McGee Jr. of Greenwood, who both died from gunshot wounds last Thursday following an incident on the 100 block of East Johnson Street.
Since June 10, 27 people have been shot in 23 incidents in the Greenwood area, according to the Police Department and the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department. Ten of those who were shot died from their wounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.