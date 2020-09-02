A former Greenwood resident expressed joy after the flag featuring her magnolia flower design was selected to be voted on in November as the new state flag.
A nine-member commission voted Wednesday to recommend the magnolia flag over another design that featured a shield.
“Now that they decided to put the magnolia flag up for the voters, I think that’s great,” said Sue Anna Joe, a graduate of Pillow Academy who now resides in San Francisco. “I feel that the magnolia is the right symbol to represent the state because it is everywhere.”
“I also like the use of color in the flag,” added Joe, explaining that it helps the flag stand out.
Originally, Joe submitted her own flag design, which featured a magnolia she made by tracing the outline of a flower she found online while also making her own adjustments.
Joe had said the reason she submitted her own flag design while living in California was that she still has roots in Mississippi since her family resides in the state. Additionally, she said she wanted to contribute something back to her home state.
Joe’s flower ended up being one of several elements submitted by five people — the other four being Mississippians — that have been incorporated into the state’s potential new flag, which has been branded by the commission as the “In God We Trust” flag.
The Alliance for Mississippi’s Future, a coalition of community, civic and business leaders that works in partnership with the Mississippi Economic Council, announced Wednesday its support for the design.
“This design is one that the Alliance for Mississippi’s Future believes will move our state forward, and now our mission is to make sure everyone understands the importance of voting in November,” Haley Fisackerly, chairman of the Alliance for Mississippi’s Future, said in a prepared statement.
The single design will go on the November ballot. If Mississippi voters accept the design, it will become the new state flag. If voters reject it, the design process will start again.
Because of the possible disappointment that the flag featuring her magnolia would not be selected by the commissioners, Joe said that she did not watch the livestream of the vote and stayed off the internet Wednesday morning.
In fact, she said she wasn’t aware that the flag with her magnolia was selected as the state’s possible new banner until she was contacted by the Commonwealth.
“You know what’s funny? The last week or so since they announced the two finalists, I haven’t been following this on social media or in the news because it was too much to process,” Joe said.
Joe’s usual morning routine consists of having breakfast and coffee and checking her emails and the day’s headlines. On Wednesday, however, she strayed from her routine. “It could be that today in particular I stayed off the internet because I knew that they were voting today,” she said soon after the vote.
Joe said that she did sense that the magnolia flag was selected by the commissioners after she had received a text message from her sister asking whether she had watched the vote.
“As I was growing up in Mississippi as a Chinese girl, I recognized (the now retired flag) as my state flag, but I didn’t have any particular emotions connected to the flag,” which contained the controversial Confederate battle emblem, Joe said. “The main reason why was because I didn’t have any ancestors who fought in the Civil War, and I didn’t have any ancestors who were enslaved.”
She said that as she got older, she began to see how the flag caused division not only in her hometown of Greenwood but also throughout the state.
“Symbolism, being as powerful as it is, could help people to unite together,” Joe said.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.