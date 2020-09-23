The Greenwood Police Department has charged an 80-year-old man with five counts of attempted aggravated assault in connection with a Sunday “road rage” incident.
According to Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond, George B. Clark, 13394 County Road 520, allegedly shot a gun several times from his vehicle at the intersection of Leflore Avenue and U.S. 82 on Sunday.
Hammond said that according to Clark he had fired his gun since he was upset with how other motorists were passing him.
One of the bullets fired from Clark’s shooting struck a vehicle that had five occupants, Hammond said. No occupants inside the vehicle were injured. Clark was charged Monday and later released on $25,000 bond.
