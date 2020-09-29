The Greenwood-Leflore Public Library is now halfway there, financially speaking, in its efforts to get a new roof.
On Monday night, the Leflore County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a bid estimated at $39,475 from Dixie Roofing of Winona, presented by the library’s interim director, Naomi Jones.
At the board’s Sept. 8 meeting, Jones said the roof was installed 20 years ago and, therefore, the library is not eligible for any insurance compensation for its replacement. According to Jones, the primary roof leak is near the elevator shaft, meaning the leak travels down to the first floor.
Though water has poured inside the building, Jones said no books have been damaged.
At that meeting, District 1 Supervisor Sam Abraham said he believes the cost should be split between the county and the city of Greenwood.
On Sept. 15, Jones asked the Greenwood City Council about this request. The council took no action and told Jones to inform it when a bid had been selected. The issue has been added to the agenda for the council’s Oct. 6 meeting.
On Monday, District 2 Supervisor Reginald Moore, the board’s vice president, made the motion to approve the board’s half of the payment, adding that Jones should also include gutter issues that the Jodie Wilson Library has been facing.
Jones said she had planned to bring that up later but will add it to the current renovation plans.
Additionally, John Wiggers of the North Central Planning & Development District spoke to the supervisors about potential renovations for the Leflore County Courthouse.
Wiggers said the board should make sure the building is up to the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act including working elevators and proper placement of ramps.
District 5 Supervisor Robert Collins, the board’s president, asked Wiggers to come back with a proper assessment of the building before the board makes any decision.
At the end of the meeting, the board went into a closed-door session to discuss, along with personnel matters, the rash of violent crime.
Afterward, Moore said the discussion concerned “public safety and the continuous shootings and killings.”
Moore also said that it was part of the continuing discussion about the board’s previous declaration of a state of emergency in July, which allowed the Sheriff’s Department to enlist the help of outside agencies. Moore said Monday that no specific organizations had been named and no decisions were made.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.